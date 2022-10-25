The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them.Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday.The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at around 5.30pm.Mr and Mrs McDonald were originally from Birmingham, but had lived in Tenby since 1982.In a statement, their family said: “Michael and Mary were much-loved parents to seven children and had 15 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.“They were devout Catholics who were actively involved in the parish community in Tenby over...

5 HOURS AGO