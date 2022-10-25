Read full article on original website
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD
Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
‘Morally unavoidable’: Minister Zac Goldsmith leads Tory calls for general election
A general election is now “morally unavoidable,” Conservative minister Zac Goldsmith has said, as other Tory MPs called for the public to select the next prime minister. Rishi Sunak was announced as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister by the chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.Supporters of Boris Johnson, including Nadine Dorries, warned the party will be “ungovernable” under Liz Truss’s successor Rishi Sunak. Mr Goldsmith, the minister of state for Asia, energy, climate and environment, said it was inconceivable to have a third new prime minister and policy “miles away from...
Jeremy Hunt stays Chancellor as Rishi Sunak vows to fix Liz Truss’s ‘mistakes’
Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor after the new Prime Minister vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership and he braced the nation for “difficult decisions”.The Conservative leader warned that the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech since being appointed by the King and before launching a Cabinet reshuffle.Boris Johnson loyalists who stayed close to Ms Truss, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, were among the 11 ministers who were out of government.But Downing Street announced that Mr Hunt, brought into the Treasury to fix the economic crisis which began under the last PM, would stay in the role ahead of his Halloween financial statement.
Suella Braverman deserves ‘second chance’ as Home Secretary, says Tory chairman
Suella Braverman deserves a “second chance” as Home Secretary, a senior minister has argued as Rishi Sunak faces a growing backlash over her reappointment.Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the Prime Minister was right to give her a shot at “redemption” six days after she was forced out by Liz Truss over a security breach.Mr Sunak’s attempt to unite the Tories is under strain, with Mr Zahawi’s predecessor, Sir Jake Berry, alleging “multiple breaches” of the ministerial code.An allegation of Ms Braverman having been investigated by Government officials after the leaking of a story involving the security services also emerged.Conservative...
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader
Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Tory members vent fury at Rishi Sunak’s coronation by MPs
That was Rishi Sunak's stark message to his party after he was declared the new Conservative Party leader. It was a plea to come together after a period of intense economic and political turbulence brought down the government of his predecessor, Liz Truss. Tory members were poised to choose their...
Telegraph quickly deletes pro-Boris Johnson article after he quits Tory race
Paper published Nadhim Zahawi article online just as news came through of Johnson’s withdrawal
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Just 6 Weeks in Office
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning. After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation
Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
MPs to investigate if Rishi Sunak overruled cabinet secretary by reappointing Suella Braverman
A powerful Commons committee will investigate claims Rishi Sunak overruled the security fears of the cabinet secretary when he reappointed Suella Braverman, The Independent has learned. The public administration and constitutional affairs committee is poised to write to the Cabinet Office to establish if a warning was spurned before the home secretary was given her job back – despite her breach of the ministerial code.It could even launch a full inquiry, it is understood, raising the prospect of public hearings to get to the truth behind the controversy that has rocked Mr Sunak’s first days in power.“This is something...
Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet. The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss. Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or...
Why Suella Braverman’s re-appointment as Home Secretary is so controversial
Rishi Sunak sacked nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s Cabinet ministers on his first day, but it was Suella Braverman’s resurrection as Home Secretary that caused the most controversy.Just six days earlier she had been forced out by Liz Truss as the shortest-serving minister in that coveted position over a security breach.As the new Prime Minister is facing demands to launch an inquiry into her re-appointment, here is a look at the allegations.– What did Suella Braverman do?She was caught sending veteran backbench Tory Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-winger, an official document from a personal email account.Ms Braverman accidentally...
James Cleverly 'disappointed' that Boris Johnson didn't stand for prime minister
James Cleverly has admitted that he is “disappointed” Boris Johnson did not run for leader of the Conservative Party again after resigning in July.The foreign secretary had publicly endorsed the former prime minister to return to Downing Street, saying that Mr Johnson had “learned lessons.”“I was disappointed he didn’t put himself forward, but it was becoming increasingly clear that the parliamentary party overwhelmingly wanted to see Rishi Sunak at the helm,” Mr Cleverly said.“I am very happy to serve in his government.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
Foreign secretary denies Rishi Sunak did ‘grubby’ deal to bring back scandal-hit Braverman
The foreign secretary has denied Rishi Sunak did a “grubby” deal with scandal-hit Suella Braverman to bring her back as home secretary – prompting a claim he is “insulting the intelligence” of the public.The new prime minister is under fire for the shock return of Ms Braverman – just six days after she was sacked for a security breach – in apparent payback for her backing his leadership campaign.But James Cleverly, who kept the Foreign Office brief, denied a deal between the pair, claiming the home secretary is admired for her “very important crime-fighting agenda”.“I don’t think he needed...
Rishi Sunak told to come clean over Suella Braverman sacking as Tory MPs demand inquiry OLD
Rishi Sunak has been told to come clean on what he knew about Suella Braverman’s sacking over a security breach, as Tory MPs joined growing calls for a full inquiry.The prime minister has been accused of misleading MPs about the home secretary’s departure – just six days before her shock reappointment in what has been condemned as “grubby deal” to get him to No 10.There are also demands for Mr Sunak to reveal whether he was advised by the Cabinet Secretary not to bring back Ms Braverman, after she admitted a potential security breach.A Commons committee is being urged...
Boris Johnson Is Back in Britain, and Back in the Running for Prime Minister
LONDON — Boris Johnson returned to Britain Saturday, feeding expectations that he would seek to reclaim his old job after the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss last week. His former chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, also seemed poised to join the race to replace Truss.
