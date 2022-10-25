James Cleverly has admitted that he is “disappointed” Boris Johnson did not run for leader of the Conservative Party again after resigning in July.The foreign secretary had publicly endorsed the former prime minister to return to Downing Street, saying that Mr Johnson had “learned lessons.”“I was disappointed he didn’t put himself forward, but it was becoming increasingly clear that the parliamentary party overwhelmingly wanted to see Rishi Sunak at the helm,” Mr Cleverly said.“I am very happy to serve in his government.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss

