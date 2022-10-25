Read full article on original website
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
NME
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall’s The WAEVE announce 2023 UK tour and share new single
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s The WAEVE have announced a UK tour and shared new single ‘Drowning’. The duo will hit the road for dates in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, London and Brighton in 2023 March. Tickets for their London Lafayette show on March...
BBC
Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest
One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
BBC
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
BBC
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
Northern train disruption: Passenger says Newcastle-Liverpool journey took ‘as long as a flight to Dubai’
A passenger has shared a story of their train journey from Newcastle to Liverpool which, due to a number of difficulties, took seven hours – as long as some flights from the UK to Dubai. The traveller, who is also a reporter at the Liverpool Echo, intended to travel from Newcastle back home to Liverpool on Sunday 23 October, a journey which normally takes just under three hours.But when Charlotte Hadfield reached Newcastle station, she found that a number of trains were cancelled, including all Transpennine Express trains to Liverpool Lime Street.She planned to travel home via Carlisle and...
BBC
New train named after Hull's fundraising Bee Lady
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour. Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK. Hull Trains...
BBC
Tube station attacks: Urgent appeal after man pushed on tracks
A man has attacked two people at London Underground stations, assaulting one and pushing another on to the tracks. British Transport Police has launched an urgent appeal to find a suspect and said the investigation was "moving at pace". The first assault took place at Baker Street station at 11:50...
BBC
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust fined for exposing babies to 'serious harm'
A hospital trust has been fined £200,000 for putting four babies at "serious risk"of harm. Staff at Rotherham Hospital failed to spot non-accidental injuries during admissions, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard. District Judge Naomi Redhouse criticised failures in the hospital's systems and processes. Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the...
