Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
LeBron James (foot) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up after he was listed with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team playing with a 102.8 pace, numberFire's models project James to score 49.5 FanDuel points. James' projection...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) in what will be the second straight matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. San Antonio is a surprising 3-1 after...
Karl-Anthony Towns Takes Shot At Anthony Edwards
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big move in the NBA offseason acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They are hoping that he will shore the team’s defense up as they have struggled on that end of the court for a few seasons now. Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player...
