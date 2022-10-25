ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two arrested, 29 cited during weekend sideshow takeover

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were arrested and 29 were cited during a sideshow takeover event last weekend, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On Oct. 15, law enforcement learned about a sideshow takeover taking place Saturday evening, according to Lt. Daniel Hall with the San Diego Police Department. The sideshow takeover crews intended to target areas within the city of San Diego.

“The participants and organizers originated mostly from the Orange and Riverside County areas,” Hall said.

The team made of multiple agencies worked together to prevent, deter, and disrupt illegal activities associated with the events. The teams were deployed to Oceanside, Vista and San Marcos.

Police said seven cars were impounded-three of them were impounded for 30 days-investigated one collision and conducted seven field interview reports.

“Sideshow takeovers often result in injuries, violence, and property damage. They present serious dangers to the public. Fireworks are often used, elevating the likelihood of a fire during these events,” Hall said. “Damage caused by vehicles involved in these activities often requires repairs at each intersection, with an average cost of $2,500 to $18,000.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers.

ABC 10 News KGTV

