Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run

Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys

The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade

One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports

Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'

Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles

The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team reportedly shipped out a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome

The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports

Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks

The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium

The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.

