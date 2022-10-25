Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys
The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade
One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Chicago Blackhawks make a very disappointing type of trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a four-game winning streak in a season that may very well end up ending with one of the worst records in the league. They are enjoying it while it lasts because things could take a turn at any moment based on the roster. On Wednesday...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'
Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team reportedly shipped out a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased...
NBC Sports
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
NBC Sports
Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks
The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
NBC Sports
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium
The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.
