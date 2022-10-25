Read full article on original website
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News
The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Cowboys Reportedly Making Free Agency Signing After Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday. That leaves Dallas needing some depth in the secondary, and they're attempting to fill some of the void with veteran free agent Kendall Sheffield. Dallas is signing Sheffield to its practice squad, according to NFL...
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game
The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring
After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
