Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute

(670 The Score) After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp.

They did that in a dominating 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, and it left coach Matt Eberflus proud as he shared his postgame speech in the locker room.

“Who’s surprised by this?” Eberflus asked his players.

“Nobody,” Bears players responded.

“When we execute, know what to do and know how to do it, each man in here – execution, know what to do and how to do it, guess what?” Eberflus said. "For the man next to you, we’re a pretty good football team.”

Check out Eberflus’ speech below.

The Bears improved to 3-4 with their victory Monday. They visit the Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker