Raiders-Saints Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Raiders are small road favorites against the scuffling Saints in Week 8.

The Raiders will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season in Week 8 when they head to New Orleans to take on Alvin Kamara and the Saints .

Las Vegas started the season 0-3 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) but has since gone 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS. The Raiders will try to earn their first road win as Josh McDaniels’s club is 0-3 SU and 1-2 ATS on the road this season.

The Saints, who have lost consecutive games to the Bengals and Cardinals , will try to improve their 1-2 SU and ATS record at the Caesars Superdome.

Raiders vs. Saints Odds

Moneyline : Las Vegas (-125) | New Orleans (+105)
Spread: LVR -1.5 (-110) | NO +1.5 (-110)
Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 2-4
Raiders Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Saints Straight-Up Record: 2-5
Saints Against The Spread Record: 2-5

Odds and Betting Insights

The Raiders scored a season-high 38 points in their Week 7 win over the Texans. The scoring outburst was led by running back Josh Jacobs , who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the 18-point victory. The fourth-year back ranks third in rushing yards (633) and is tied for second in total touchdowns (six).

Derek Carr ranks 14th in passing yards (1,520) and finds a favorable matchup against a Saints defense that is allowing the second-most points per game (28.6) this season. New Orleans has lost five of its last six games and has allowed 30-plus points in three consecutive games.

The total opened at 44.5 and has already steamed up to 4.5  thanks to two teams that have combined to go 8-0 to the over over their last four games.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

