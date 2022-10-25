Read full article on original website
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel asked about controversial situation with Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
One of the biggest topics in the college sports world over the last two weeks has been Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s decision to slap/punch a female Tennessee Vols fan as he left the field at Neyland Stadium after Bama’s 52-49 loss to UT. The incident was caught...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season
Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators. Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
"Coach Dean Smith kind of rubbed me the wrong way" — Shaquille O'Neal on why he chose not to attend North Carolina
Shaq was mostly upset with Coach Smith because he preferred another seven-footer over him and envisioned Shaq as a backup.
ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8
With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie discusses recent visit to Alabama, message from Joe Cox
Georgia tight end pledge Lawson Luckie recaps his Oct. 8 visit to Alabama, what the staff's message is to him, interest in the Tide, and more.
See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
Recruiting roundup: USC legend says he received bag of cash; Oregon, Alabama poised to add bluechip commitments
It's been another busy 48 hours on the recruiting trail and there were plenty of headlines. Oregon, Florida State and Washington added key commitments, while both the Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide appear poised to add another bluechip prospect in the near future. The nation's No. 1 running back is ...
College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms
Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on ...
Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
With Week 9 of the season just around the corner, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has unveiled his latest college football rankings. Finebaum has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. It's safe to say he was impressed by the program's 54-10 win over Iowa this past Saturday.
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Last week, the Ragin'...
The Tennessee Vols player who might be the most underrated player in the nation
Plenty of Tennessee Vols players have been receiving a lot of deserved attention this season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and Jalin Hyatt appears to be the best wide receiver in the nation. There’s one Vols player, however, that isn’t receiving nearly enough...
College Football Playoff projections: CBS Sports predicts first CFP Top 25 rankings
It’s almost time for the ultimate rankings that will shape the remainder of the college football season — the College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead of the first edition coming next week on Nov. 1, CBS Sports tried their hand at predicting what they would look like if the rankings were released a week early.
Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration
Pete Maravich was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. The post Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
