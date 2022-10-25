ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators.  Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8

With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms

Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

With Week 9 of the season just around the corner, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has unveiled his latest college football rankings. Finebaum has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. It's safe to say he was impressed by the program's 54-10 win over Iowa this past Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE

