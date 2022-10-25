ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Please don't dress as a sexy nurse for Halloween, say nurses

By Kate Plummer
 2 days ago

Nurses are sick of people dressing up in 'sexy' nurse outfits for Halloween , so they say.

The Quebec Order of Nurses, a Canadian government non-profit is encouraging people to ditch the popular costumes this year, saying they devalue the nursing profession.

In a post called “No to eroticizing the nursing profession,” the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec created a video explaining their stance and said people should dress up as normal nurses instead.

“Nurses take care of us,” the video says in French. “Let’s take care of their image.”

Have a look at it here:

Vrai costume d'infirmière www.youtube.com

Halloween is a little less than a week ago. Other costumes that are off the cards including dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer while, on the flip side, witches and clowns are look to be popular choices.

It is always best to play things safe.

