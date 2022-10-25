Read full article on original website
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Two charged with trafficking in illegal drugs
Two men are facing charges in Sequoyah County District Court after they were found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm after being stopped by Muldrow Police. Tristan O. Hall, 26, of Roland and Dominique Goree, 24, of Fort Smith, Ark., were each charged on Oct. 5 with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Hall is facing an additional felony charge of bringing contraband into jail while Goree has been charged with possessing a firearm during commission of a felony.
ktalnews.com
McCurtain County asking voters to approve proposition for new hospital
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – McCurtain County is again asking voters to approve a proposal to help fund a new hospital. The county hopes to add 2% to the lodging tax to fund a new county hospital in Idabel. On Monday night, the county hosted a town hall meeting to educate residents about the lodging tax they hope to pass on November 8th.
cohaitungchi.com
33 Things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas
Knowing the best things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas can be tough, especially if it’s your first time visiting. The city is a popular destination for history lovers, especially Civil War Era enthusiasts. But, even if you aren’t a history buff, chances are you’ll find something to love about Fort Smith.
