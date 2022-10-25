Two men are facing charges in Sequoyah County District Court after they were found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm after being stopped by Muldrow Police. Tristan O. Hall, 26, of Roland and Dominique Goree, 24, of Fort Smith, Ark., were each charged on Oct. 5 with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Hall is facing an additional felony charge of bringing contraband into jail while Goree has been charged with possessing a firearm during commission of a felony.

