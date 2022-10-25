ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company

By Nikki Chwatt
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAAG0_0ilx9geF00

After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch , The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku.

The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints.

More from WWD

The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs are designed to resemble the hibiscus flower that grows in abundance in Nigeria. Between the warm yellows, rich blues, vivid pinks, and crisp greens, each piece is made to compliment all skin tones and encourage shoppers to step out of their style comfort zone.

“As I’m entering a new decade of my life, I wanted to commemorate this journey with something special, and collaborating with designer Banke Kuku to bridge our cultures together was the perfect fit. This collection captures the beauty, creativity, and vibrancy of our communities and integrates Nigerian-inspired designs with the collective flyness of our diaspora,” Union says.

Since Union’s first collection with New York & Company in 2017, both the actress and clothing brand have been passionate about committing to inclusivity through the label. This inclusivity is shown through a wide range of size offerings and the diverse model casting.

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to shop The Gabrielle Union New York & Company x Banke Kuku Collection for yourself or any woman on your holiday list . Prices range from $98 to $498, and items are available for purchase now on nyandcompany.com and lordandtaylor.com .

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Iman Stretch-Silk Kaftan Maxi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jUXx_0ilx9geF00

Iman Stretch-Silk Kaftan Maxi Dress $498 Buy Now

Aisha Floral-Geometric Stretch-Silk Turban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vC0CP_0ilx9geF00

Aisha Floral-Geometric Stretch-Silk Turban $98 Buy Now

Bola Halterneck Stretch-Silk Maxi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VmYk_0ilx9geF00

Bola Halterneck Stretch-Silk Maxi Dress $398 Buy Now

ADA Printed Button-Front Stretch-Silk Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10coVg_0ilx9geF00

ADA Printed Button-Front Stretch-Silk Shirt $198 Buy Now

ADA Wide-Leg Stretch-Silk Kimono Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmgv7_0ilx9geF00

ADA Wide-Leg Stretch-Silk Kimono Pant $298 Buy Now

ADA Wrap Stretch-Silk Kimono Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oWFN_0ilx9geF00

ADA Wrap Stretch-Silk Kimono Top $348 Buy Now

Comments / 3

Related
WWD

Moschino Returns to Denim; Lupito Nyong’o Teams With De Beers

SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans, a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The line will...
WWD

P.E Nation Has Teamed Up With Kayla Itsines for an Activewear Collection That Will Elevate Your Workout Fits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect workout clothes to wear both in and out of the gym, you’ve come to the right place. Fashion-led activewear and streetwear brand P.E Nation has teamed up with fellow Aussie fitness guru Kayla Itsines for a studio-to-street collection — and it’s just as chic as you’d expect it to be.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022...
WWD

Halsey Makes an Edgy Arrival in Bronx and Banco’s Wraparound Bralette at Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Dinner

Halsey arrived at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a striking look. The singer wore a brown two-piece set from Bronx and Banco’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The details included a strappy leather bralette with crisscross wraps across the waist, and a matching low-rise leather maxiskirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Halsey accessorized with an oversize gold necklace from Tiffany & Co., silver earrings and bangles. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Shines in a Dress From One of NYC’s Artiest Young Designers

Before launching her fashion label Puppets and Puppets in 2018, designer Carly Mark had already established herself as a noted visual artist. At first, her designs seemed like an extension of that career, offering up items that split the difference between fashion and conceptual art. But steadily and surely, over the past few years, Puppets and Puppets has emerged as one of the most exciting young brands to watch on the New York Fashion Week calendar. On cue, the label’s appeal to the celebrity set has grown, too—take Gabrielle Union’s word for it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy