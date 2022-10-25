ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

villages-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL
valdostatoday.com

GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting

CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
CORDELE, GA
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Police need your help

Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

