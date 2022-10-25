Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
valdostatoday.com
GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting
CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
Sheriff's office: 15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to school
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after they reportedly brought a gun to campus. Just after 8 a.m., the school resource officer at Tenoroc High School received an anonymous tip that a student brought a gun to school, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
Mysuncoast.com
Wanna be Grady Judd for Halloween? Polk County’s sheriff has a costume idea for you
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has an idea for a Halloween Costume. Capitalizing on Sheriff Grady Judd’s popularity, the department made a post on Facebook, showing a mock up Grady Judd costume. The outfit includes everything Judd is known for including a uniform,...
Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV in the area of Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The crash happened around 7:06 a.m. Investigators said the bicyclist was...
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
St. Pete man arrested after standoff on Gandy Boulevard charged with domestic violence last year
A standoff involving a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a truck with a 3-year-old boy has ended, authorities said.
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
Lakeland Police need your help
Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
Man seriously hurt, car crash leads to criminal investigation in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies believe criminal behavior was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Deputies said it happened Sunday night at the corner of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard. Investigators said they found a couple of empty shell casings inside the vehicle. However, they have not recovered...
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
Bay News 9
I-75 back open after fatal pedestrian crash closed all SB lanes in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 reopened on Thursday afternoon after a fatal pedestrian crash closed all southbound lanes near the I-275 apex from Pasco County into Hillsborough County earlier that same morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Lanes were closed for several hours. Southbound traffic was being...
‘A horrible situation’: Hillsborough County man shoots elderly relative in head, calls 911, deputies say
A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.
