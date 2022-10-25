With $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), faculty from the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Physics and Astronomy and the C.N. Yang Institute for Theoretical Physics are spearheading pre-college exposure to quantum information science. Their project, Quantum Education for Students and Teachers program (QuEST), will advance quantum education, physical science literacy, and the diversity of the STEM pipeline by developing learning opportunities and materials in quantum information science and its applications.

