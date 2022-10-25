Read full article on original website
NYS Assembly Alumni Secure $500K Grant for Additional Student Health and Counseling Center Renovations
At Stony Brook University’s Homecoming festivities on October 22, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie ’90, Assemblymember Steve Englebright ’75, Assemblymember Latoya Joyner ’08 and Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre ’07 announced that a State and Municipal (SAM) grant of $500,000 had been secured for the continued renovation of the Student Health and Counseling Center.
SoMAS PhD Student Receives National Marine Fisheries Service-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship
Sarah Weisberg, a PhD student in Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), has been selected as a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipient. The focus of her project, “Advancing climate-informed, ecosystem-based fisheries management through food web modeling, indicator development and risk analysis in the rapidly warming Gulf of Maine,” is to understand how human-caused climate change can alter fish distribution and abundance.
Alda Center Hosts Leading U.S. Department of Defense Researchers at Stony Brook
For three days this fall, some of the nation’s leading basic researchers were at the Stony Brook University campus for their annual conference and an introduction to science communication. Nearly 50 researchers, all part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) prestigious Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows (VBFF) program, came...
QuEST Project Increases Pre-College Exposure to Quantum Information Science
With $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), faculty from the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Physics and Astronomy and the C.N. Yang Institute for Theoretical Physics are spearheading pre-college exposure to quantum information science. Their project, Quantum Education for Students and Teachers program (QuEST), will advance quantum education, physical science literacy, and the diversity of the STEM pipeline by developing learning opportunities and materials in quantum information science and its applications.
SBU to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9
To honor our veterans, Stony Brook University will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, at 1 pm at the Sidney Gelber Auditorium in the Student Activities Center. A reception will follow the ceremony. Chloe Mack ’23 will be the student speaker. She is a U.S. Army...
