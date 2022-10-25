Read full article on original website
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 21 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday
New COVID-19 case increases were unchanged from week to week according to Lyon County Public Health’s latest data report. Wednesday, Public Health reported 21 new cases, the same as the Oct. 19 report and well below the Oct. 12 report of 51 cases. No new deaths were reported keeping that total at 128.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors announced an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The meeting will be held at the senior center located at 603 E. 12th Ave. According to a post to social media, the board will discuss personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and...
KVOE
Drought conditions continue to deepen across KVOE listening area
Recent rainfall did little to nothing to ease drought conditions across the KVOE listening area. According to the latest US Drought Monitor update, all of Lyon, Chase, Osage, the majority of Coffey and the southern end of Wabaunsee counties are in severe drought. The southern end of Coffey is listed as being in extreme drought.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KVOE
Celebration of life coming next Saturday for Dorine Harter
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a beloved and heavily involved community member who passed away earlier this week. Dorine Harter passed away Monday, Oct. 24 at the age of 80. Harter was born and raised in Urmia, Iran and was one of six children of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors to hold emergency meeting Monday night
Following the announcement of significant layoffs for the Emporia Senior Center earlier this week, the organization is now calling an emergency meeting for Halloween. According to the center’s official Facebook page, the meeting will take place at the senior center at 603 East 12th at 6 pm. The meeting will include four executive sessions to discuss personnel matters, attorney/client privileged information, financial affairs and a preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.
KVOE
Ongoing drought forcing ranchers and producers to take notable steps with livestock
Drought is affecting farmers and ranchers alike. Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees says some producers in south-central and southeast Kansas have had to empty their pastures a month early because of the lack of water, while others decided to transport extra water for their herds. If the drought persists, as appears likely from national outlooks, other hard decisions may be coming — if they haven’t already been made.
KVOE
Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions
KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
KVOE
USD 253 Board receives first look at enrollment study summary Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education has several options to consider as it looks to address declining enrollment across the district. The major question is what option will best fit the district’s needs moving forward. During the board’s regular meeting, Kansas Association of School Board’s Field Specialist Sue Givens...
KVOE
DROUGHT: Yields average at best, soil profile not improved much after Monday’s rainfall
Harvest is steaming toward the finish across the KVOE listening area. Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees says there are some late-planted and double-crop soybeans yet to harvest, and he’s expecting the bean harvest to wrap up within the next two weeks. Corn, meanwhile, may be done a bit later in November.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCMO truck driver killed in Junction City, Kansas, accident
A Kansas City, Missouri, truck driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kansas.
KWCH.com
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
KVOE
Emporia State Volleyball to host Missouri Southern
The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Missouri Southern Wednesday evening. The first of two home matches this week. Senior Riley Bernskoetter says they need to compete. The first serve is set for 6 pm at White Auditorium. Thursday evening the Lady Hornets host Pittsburg State. The matches are being played...
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
KVOE
Enrollment matters to lead USD 253 Emporia school board meeting
Enrollment matters will dominate the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will receive the official report from the district’s Enrollment Study Work Group near the end of the meeting. The Work Group has been tasked with finding potential options for handling the district’s ongoing trend of lower enrollment the past five years, and earlier the group mentioned redrawing elementary school boundaries, increasing professional development and adding childcare as potential priorities.
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KVOE
Visit Emporia takes home People’s Choice, two other top awards at State Tourism Conference
Visit Emporia took home three major awards as part of the Travel Industry Associates of Kansas’ annual State Tourism Conference. Visit Emporia took first place for its Visitors Guide and its Pocket Guidebook. It also claimed the People’s Choice award for its bike chariots rollout. Director LeLan Dains was grateful for the awards.
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
