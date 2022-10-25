Following the announcement of significant layoffs for the Emporia Senior Center earlier this week, the organization is now calling an emergency meeting for Halloween. According to the center’s official Facebook page, the meeting will take place at the senior center at 603 East 12th at 6 pm. The meeting will include four executive sessions to discuss personnel matters, attorney/client privileged information, financial affairs and a preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.

