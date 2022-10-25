Friends star Matthew Perry, 53, claimed that he kissed his Sydney costar, Valerie Bertinelli, 62, while her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out next to them. The actor made the claim in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will be released on Nov. 1. Following the release of the excerpt by Page Six, Valerie took to TikTok to seemingly react to Matthew’s writing with an on-trend Taylor Swift song on Oct. 26. During the clip, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s song beams, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” while the 62-year-old waved and covered her face in embarrassment. “Anyone misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified,” Valerie’s post read.

28 MINUTES AGO