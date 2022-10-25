Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Receives Best School Ranking
Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...
Sheridan Media
Erin Kilbride Becomes A Member Of Association Of Community College Trustees
A Sheridan County woman now represents Wyoming’s community colleges on a national level. Earlier this month, Erin Kilbride was selected to be the new state representative with the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). It’s a non-profit educational organization of governing boards that represent more than 6,500 elected and...
Sheridan Media
Unemployment Rates Unchanged In Sheridan And Johnson Counties For September 2022
Wyoming continues to be better than the national average when it comes to unemployment, despite a recent increase in numbers. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.1% in August, to 3.3% in September. It was 4.2% in September of 2021. The U.S. seasonally...
Sheridan Media
Start-Up Challenge Finalists- HorseWell
We continue our series on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Megan Welles is creator of HorseWell, a myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used by horse owners to treat muscle soreness in horses.
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs. Sheridan College will soon be remodeling one of their buildings, and the college has secured some of the funds by selling some property. Recently the College Board of Trustees accepted a full price offer of $2.144 million from Whitney...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Waters flow in SAGE
Wyoming Waters is a community arts exhibit currently open for viewing at SAGE Community Arts. In September the Sheridan community arts organization invited watermedia artists to submit work for the fall exhibition, Wyoming Waters: Small Format Watermedia. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SAGE Community Arts Executive Director...
Sheridan Media
Alexis Evans Named Winner of 2022 Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest
The winning design for the 27th Annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest was unveiled Tuesday at Sheridan City Hall during a special presentation by Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson and Christmas Stroll Planning Committee Chair Robby Smith. The winning design was created by Sheridan Junior High seventh-grader Alexis Evans, daughter of Travis and Jennifer Evans. The Stroll Planning Committee selected the winning design based on how well it reflected this year’s Stroll theme, “Snow Globe Christmas.” Evans received a framed copy of her button design, the first Stroll button and $100 in Chamber Bucks.
Sheridan Media
Walker talks water
The Sheridan Community Land Trust team wished to help farmers, ranchers and others interested in the subject of water and its use. The subject is broad, water is needed for every form of life and its abundance or lack thereof can make or break a local economy. The need for water affects every aspect of the agricultural sector as well as recreational, hunting and fishing and the population of an area. The need for water touches almost every aspect of a civilization.
Sheridan Media
Sandra Shaw
Sandra Lee Shaw passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital after living with Crohn’s Disease for 47 years. Sandra (Sandy) was born August 23, 1938, in Bismark, North Dakota to Albert and Christine (Hartze) Suchy. She grew up on a grain and cattle farm south of Mandan on the Missouri River She attended a one-room country school through eighth grade and graduated from Mandan High School in 1956. After high school, Sandy attended Dickinson State College attaining her teacher’s license. Her teaching career began in 1958 at Lodge Grass Elementary in Lodge Grass, Montana.
Sheridan Media
Bringing the lessons home: WWF plants local native wildlife gardens
It’s been 85 years since the Wyoming Wildlife Federation began to advocate for sportsmen and women, support wildlife conservation efforts and educate the next generation on the benefits of a healthy ecology and wildlife population in the Cowboy State. While in Sheridan visiting schools creating native wildlife gardens as...
First Skilled Nursing Facility for Veterans In Wyoming Opens in Buffalo, Despite Location Controversy
Governor Gordon celebrated the opening of Wyoming's first skilled nursing facility for Veterans on Thursday, participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming. The facility was constructed in Buffalo, Wyoming after a tense back-and-forth between lawmakers in 2019. In February of 2019, Tom Morton with K2...
Sheridan Media
SCT presents Beer for Breakfast
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will kick off their 2022-2023 Revival Season with the comedy, Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard. Beer for Breakfast will be shown at the Carriage House Theater with a local cast composed of Robbie Wells, Valeri Hovland, Rick Miller and Jordan Davis at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 11, 12, and 17, 18, 19, and 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 13 and 20.
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Holiday Shop Hop to Be Held
Amy Rowe and son Alex Schneck pose with Christmas Decorations at last year’s Clearcreek Rec. District Christmas Bazaar. Several vendors will be in Clearmont on Nov. 4 and 5 from 10-4 p.m. both days for the Sixth Annual Shop Hop. Last year’s holiday event drew shoppers from Buffalo, Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Dog and Cat Shelter donations
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates primarily through grants and donations. Many of those donations are in the form of blankets, towels and sheets that families in Sheridan no longer need. The donations are appreciated and critical to the shelter. Dog beds and blankets not only provide warmth to...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
