ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYT0J_0ilx8OzU00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon.

Mother of slain pregnant woman says murder suspect was father to unborn child

Kavanaugh began the event by referencing the Nov. 13, 2021 death of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler . Chandler, 29, died after he was shot while responding to a welfare check on Orr Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnFst_0ilx8OzU00
Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler (Photo: Town of Big Stone Gap)

“There, Officer Chandler encountered Michael White, who was inside a vehicle with narcotics and armed with a firearm,” Kavanaugh said. “White fired upon Chandler eight time, shooting and killing him.”

Chandler’s suspected killer, Michael Donivan White , was arrested shortly thereafter in Kingsport and has been charged with the felony murder of Chandler along with a litany of other charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGHMA_0ilx8OzU00
Michael Donivan White. Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh announced that following Chandler’s alleged murder, a nearly year-long investigation began with efforts from several local agencies as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the attorney general’s office.

“But we did not stop there,” Kavanaugh said. “Today, we unsealed a criminal complaint that is over 200 pages that details our investigation over the last year, announcing federal charges against Micheal White relating to the murder of Officer Chandler and a conspiracy of at least 19 individuals who are facing federal charges for a narcotics trafficking conspiracy – 18 of whom were taken into custody on federal charges this morning.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Crime Watch

Kavanaugh said a similar conspiracy occurred in 2015 in Central Virginia that also resulted in a police officer’s death. In that instance, local, state and federal worked together to charge and convict 12 suspects.

“Here, just like then, we have uncovered an extensive criminal conspiracy, led by Michael White,” Kavanaugh said. “And this conspiracy has culminated in the murder of Officer Chandler.”

Bristol, Va. City Council to hear proposal that prohibits future abortion centers

According to Kavanaugh, the group of offenders “flooded Southwest Virginia” with more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs like heroin and fentanyl. Over the last year, Kavanaugh said a team made up of local, state and federal investigators built a case.

“We have charged today 19 individuals in federal court with felonies for narcotics conspiracy, distribution, possessions of firearms in furtherance of this conspiracy, for their conduct in Wise, Lee and Scott counties,” Kavanaugh said.

The 19 individuals were named in a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They were identified as follows:

  1. Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, of Appalachia, Virginia
  2. Amanda Nicole Blanton, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  3. Charles Ryan Bowman, of Duffield, Virginia
  4. Elicia Amber Burns, of Evarts, Kentucky
  5. Brian Gregory Carroll, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  6. Keri Leann Corbin, of Jonesville, Virginia
  7. Hailee Michelle Dietz, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  8. Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes, of Duffield, Virginia
  9. Paul Thomas Jones, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  10. Timothy Ray Jones, of Duffield, Virginia
  11. James Brian Mullins, of Abingdon, Virginia
  12. Justine Dwayne (“Doughboy”) Skaggs, of Duffield, Virginia
  13. Lucille Renee (“Lucy”) Vanover, of Duffield, Virginia
  14. Misty Lynn Ward, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  15. Kacie Lynn Werner, of Duffield, Virginia
  16. Tiny Lue (“Tina”) Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  17. Tyler Lee Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  18. Michael Donivan White, 34, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
  19. James Ray Worley, of Appalachia, Virginia

White has also been charged with discharging a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking offense resulting in the death of Officer Chandler. More charges against White are also expected.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday, and Kavanaugh believes more charges could be brought against other people and the 19 already arrested.

Miyares said the investigation broke up a large-scale drug operation, which was bringing “large quantities” of lethal narcotics and ultimately violent crime to Southwest Virginia.

“The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia,” Miyares said. “And is a painful reminder of the risks our law enforcement heroes take every day.”

According to Miyares, the murder charges against White are moving forward in court. He also thanked the participating law enforcement agencies, including those from East Tennessee that contributed to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
q95fm.net

19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy

19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
cbs19news

Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
cardinalnews.org

Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to 7+ years in prison for role in Capitol riots

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he assaulted a law enforcement officer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Albuquerque Head, 43, was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Thursday. Head was sentenced in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening its first addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. The treatment center […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
ERWIN, TN
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy