12 Products 50% Off or More in the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

The newest Amazon sale truly makes Us feel like the holidays came early this year. It's called the Holiday Beauty Haul , and it's filled with incredible skincare, makeup, hair and other beauty deals. Like, big deals. In fact, there are so many great products over 50% off, we decided to make a list of them!

These marked-down products come from super popular brands including Conair, Revlon, CHI and more. See our top 12 picks below — and shop them before they're gone!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This InfinitiPRO by Conair Cool Air Curler is the future of hair tools. It has a built-in system that immediately sets your curls and protects your hair with cool air!

2. We Also Love: Oily skin? This CoverGirl Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer will be your new BFF! It's vegan too!

3. We Can't Forget: Get that next-level clean with this Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Spa Spinning Body Brush . It comes with three attachments!

4. Best Blow Dryer: This InfinitiPRO by Conair hair dryer has such a low price, and it even comes with a diffuser for creating lovely curls and waves without frizz!

5. Lustrous Lips: That shine! That sparkle! This Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick will look amazing on its own or layered over another lip color!

6. Silky Straight Hair: Create sleek, straight locks in seconds with this iconic CHI flat iron . You could use it for waves and curls too!

7. The Perfect Nude: This Bare It All shade of this Revlon lipstick is also marked way down, and we love it as a gorgeous nude!

8. Berry Bold: Want a statement lip color too for special occasions? This Revlon Wine With Everything lipstick will win over your heart!

9. A Sophisticated Scent: This stunning Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds perfume features lovely notes of lily, tuberose and sandalwood!

10. A Smoother Shave: Target sensitive areas and more — without any soap or water — with this awesome Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor !

11. Gotta Glow: Keep skin feeling happy and looking bright and smooth with this CoverGirl Priming Glow Mist . Use under or over makeup!

12. Lost in the Gloss: Get the juicy, plump pout you've always dreamed of with the help of this non-sticky Revlon lip gloss !

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

