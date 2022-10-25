Former CT election boss on early voting ballot question: 'It gives people more opportunity to vote'

Read full article on original website
Florida election laws are changing voting this year
More than 1 million people have already cast their ballots across Florida. But how have the voting laws and procedures there changed since the last election?
Stefanowski on first-trimester abortion limit in Connecticut: ‘I misspoke’
With a self-described gaffe during a television interview broadcast Thursday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski gave Democrats a fresh opportunity to question his oft-stated commitment to defending Connecticut’s law affirming abortion is legal. “I misspoke,” Stefanowski told reporters at a press conference Friday, not long after issuing a...
In CT’s 5th District, a competitive congressional race with national implications
Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions
A single election could decide control of the U.S. Senate. It is the election of a senator in Pennsylvania. The campaign there has turned on personalities - the candidate who had a stroke against the TV host who lived out of state. But the candidates have also had to address a big issue, one that touches on far more than the Senate. It involves climate change, the environment and the economy.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Connecticut biologist says don't underestimate the economic power of bats
Think of bats as nature's pesticide. One Big brown bat, a species that lives in Connecticut, can eat roughly 9,000 insects in a year. Added together, bats' consumption of insects equals $22.9 billion in insect control for U.S. Agriculture according to Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. But an...
New report on Transatlantic Slave Trade links Connecticut’s past to present
One in four Connecticut estates enslaved at least one Black person by the start of the Revolutionary War. Connecticut merchants sold “cattle, codfish, onions, wheat, and potatoes to Caribbean plantation owners,” and Connecticut businesses insured slaves as property, making the business of slavery both profitable and protected against loss.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Officials in Maine have found that some license plates too expressive
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Labor shortages close Kansas nursing homes
An alarming shortage of caregivers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities is finally beginning to ease in some parts of the country. But in other regions, it's still critical. For example, in Kansas, over half of the state's nursing homes are experiencing a worker shortage, more than twice the national average. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports.
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Calls are growing for the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign
This week marks five months since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Calls for the top Texas law enforcement official to resign over the botched response are growing. Sergio Martinez-Beltran with The Texas Newsroom reports. SERGIO MARTINEZ-BELTRAN, BYLINE: Ninety-one Texas Department...
A new law in California protects transgender youth who come for medical care
A new California law protects families who travel to the state seeking medical care for transgender youth. It's a response to growing efforts in red states against trans rights. Lesley McClurg from member station KQED has more. LESLEY MCCLURG, BYLINE: After decades of building a life in Texas, a mother...
Latest Polling Shows with Slightly More than 2 Weeks Until Mid-Terms Abbott’s Lead Over O’Rourke is Only Growing
Perhaps it was their debate, or perhaps it is because of all the recent liberal rhetoric about busing migrants to sanctuary cities across America. Whatever it is, it appears to be working for Governor Abbott.
The Latest Poll Between Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is Very Close
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Beacon Research Poll released a poll a day before early election voting starts in Texas. The current poll revealed a closer election between Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt sends Oklahoma steaks to Texas Gov. Abbott after Red River Rivalry game
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is sending Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by Oklahoma beef producers from across the state, to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to recognize the University of Texas' victory over the University of Oklahoma earlier this month, according to his press office. “Our Sooners...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
