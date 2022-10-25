Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Packers remind middle school students to take part in Character Playbook Community Impact Project
The Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way are inviting Wisconsin middle school students to develop service projects that directly impact their school, neighborhood or community as part of the Character Playbook Community Impact Project. The program is in its third year. Student groups, under the guidance of a...
Packers.com
Inbox: It's the first domino that sets the rest into motion
The NFL has long sought parity. The NFL has largely achieved it. I believe the "Any Given Sunday" adage is true now more than ever before. So, the Packers are an 11-point underdog (depending upon your source). So what? Any given Sunday, and all we can do is watch. The...
Packers.com
A Packers streak will end Sunday night in Buffalo, but which one?
GREEN BAY – Two rather significant streaks will be on the line Sunday night, and both can't continue. The Packers have won 13 consecutive games in primetime, dating back to late in the 2019 regular season, the longest streak in the NFL this century. The Packers also have never...
Packers.com
Sammy Watkins 'can't wait' for Buffalo homecoming
GREEN BAY – A myriad of memories washed over Sammy Watkins this week, as the Packers receiver prepared for his first game in Buffalo since leaving the Bills more than five years ago. Watkins arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y., to much acclaim, with the franchise trading up to draft...
Packers.com
Packers elevate two players for Bills game
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
