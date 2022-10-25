Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
seguintoday.com
Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
Top Large Workplace: Security Service Federal Credit Union employees say they feel valued
A hybrid workplace and strong communication from management earn high grades from credit union's employees.
foxsanantonio.com
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
tpr.org
County commissioners allocate the last of 389 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday allocated the last of 389 million dollars of federal COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The pandemic left some people jobless and homeless, devastated small businesses, non-profits and arts organizations. It also exposed holes in local medical and mental health care and drove up domestic violence cases.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire
SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio-area bakery recalls 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pie products
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area bakery is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday. The frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on April...
seguintoday.com
SISD inches closer to officially locking in land for new school
(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has given Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the green light to secure the land needed for its future elementary school. The unanimous vote on Friday by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees directs Gutierrez to finalize negotiations for the purchase of 25 acres in the 6500 block of FM 725. The property, priced at $1.375 million, will serve as the site for the replacement school of the district’s current McQueeney Elementary campus. The property is located approximately two miles north from the school’s current location.
KSAT 12
NuStar Energy’s chairman of 21 years steps down, CEO steps up to fill position
SAN ANTONIO – NuStar Energy has a new chairman after its previous chairman of 21 years retired from his position on Thursday. Bill Greehey, 86, served as the chairman of NuStar and Valero L.P. since 2001, the company said in a news release. He remained chairman in 2007 after NuStar separated from the Valero Energy Corporation.
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
Kat DeLorean has been a vocal critic of San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined on social media.
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman living with ALS shines light on healthcare disparities with the disease
SAN ANTONIO – They dote on each other like any other happily married couple. “Kind of a funny story there. Easy baby, it’s okay,” Jack Triplett said. “We’ll be together 29 years on Tues... 29 years on Tuesday,” Laura Triplett added. After almost three decades...
KSAT 12
31,153 people voted in day 3 of early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,153 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Wednesday. In the first three days of early voting, 95,088 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby
The decades-old restaurant cited multiple difficulties in a Facebook post and said it's entertaining buyout offers.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
1,700-acre luxury retirement community now selling 500 homes in Boerne
Home prices begin in the mid $400,000s.
