San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

SISD inches closer to officially locking in land for new school

(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has given Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the green light to secure the land needed for its future elementary school. The unanimous vote on Friday by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees directs Gutierrez to finalize negotiations for the purchase of 25 acres in the 6500 block of FM 725. The property, priced at $1.375 million, will serve as the site for the replacement school of the district’s current McQueeney Elementary campus. The property is located approximately two miles north from the school’s current location.
SEGUIN, TX

