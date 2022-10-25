Read full article on original website
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
Special task force deployed to combat illegal and open fires
CAL FIRE, Redding Police, and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office have deployed a state approved proactive task force to combat illegal fires in Shasta County. "We are starting to see north winds. It's a concern of ours. As the nights get colder, people need to stay warm, and those people that are on the streets right now, we are seeing an uptick in illegal, open fires: campfires, cooking fires, people trying to stay warm." - Shasta-Trinity Battalion Chief JT Zulliger.
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild end to the week but showers are on the horizon!
It's going to be another good day to throw on a jacket and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Thursday. The area of low pressure that was centered to our northeast and driving our breezy winds on Wednesday is now tracking further to our east, and we're left with decreasing winds as high pressure rebuilds across northern California. We have some thin clouds tracking south across northern California early today, but will end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. The downslope winds have kept temperatures from getting too chilly in our lower elevations and have left our mountain zones a bit cooler early Thursday. We're starting out with temperatures in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while most of our mountain areas have dipped into the 20's overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect in northern Trinity County and western Siskiyou County through 10am Thursday due to the chilly overnight low temperatures. You're encouraged to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring your pets inside. We have breezy winds out of the north in the valley, and out of the northeast in the foothills and Sierra to start the day. North winds to 15mph are expected early today in the valley, but they'll diminish to become light in the afternoon. Northeast gusts up to around 40mph are being observed in the Feather River Canyon early today. Those winds will also diminish by mid to late morning. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent, but the winds tapering off will leave us with fire danger in the moderate range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills, and mid 50's to upper 60's in our mountain zones Thursday afternoon.
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
Power back on for 1,100 PG&E customers power west of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:59 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,121 PG&E customers who suffered two outages west of Redding on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:44 p.m. for one outage, and 2:46 p.m. for the other.
