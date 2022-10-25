That little bitty pop equates as a "spanking" these days?? That teacher did not abuse that baby. She was firm with him as she should have been because he could've hurt other students as well as the teacher with all the kicking he was doing. The way the mother attacked the lady was outrageous and unnecessary. If your child doesn't know how to act and is a threat to others please keep them inside and away from others. That child needs discipline. How do you expect one to care for your child for roughly 8hrs Mon-Fri and not give some form of discipline when behavior needs to be corrected.
A special needs child has no business in a regular faculty unless there is a class room just for them. you can't have him going around kicking others now you're creating another problem with other parents. I don't want to hear Timothy is autistic that's why my child has a bruise. The mother has to be special herself to beat a 61 year old how brave is that. hope she's find guilty
