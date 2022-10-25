Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified

SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi.

Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia.

District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert for a kidnapped woman went out with a suspect from Kentucky.

Sunday afternoon, a tag reader in Desoto County identified the car in Hernando and Hernando Police began pursuing the car down Highway 51. The driver wrecked into another car in Senatobia near Main Street and Highway 51 but continued down the road until the car came to a rest in front of Pate Jones Funeral Home, where a funeral was going on.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, lives nearby and heard all the noise.

“First I heard a lot of sirens and then I heard brakes and squealing,” the woman said.

Police said an armed man ran from the car.

They said they tried to negotiate with him, but sources close to the investigation told FOX13 that he pointed a gun at police who then shot and killed him.

In a news release, Senatobia Police said, “Communication and de-escalation tactics were unsuccessful and officers had to use lethal force.”

While the release said the man was armed, it made no mention of the man threatening or pointing a weapon at officers.

“Then I heard multiple gunshots, and I got in the house, and I heard someone had been running from the police and had pulled a pistol on the police and had been shot,” the woman said.

The district attorney’s office said the woman that he allegedly kidnapped is now safe with her family.

“If he did what I heard he did with the pistol, then the police officers had no other choice and I stand behind the police one hundred percent,” the woman who heard the incident said.

According to the public relations department for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the suspect who was killed was Ronnie Lee Martin of Kentucky.

