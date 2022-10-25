The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO