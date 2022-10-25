ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KATU.com

Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case

An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police

Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
WATERVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
kpq.com

3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations

Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs

Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy