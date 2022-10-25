Read full article on original website
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
KATU.com
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
q13fox.com
Food bank prepares to help community should Bolt Creek Fire landslides trap residents
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - There are grim new warnings for residents living in the Bolt Creek Fire zone. Emergency officials are telling folks to prepare for days or even weeks of isolation due to the threat of road-closing landslides and falling trees this winter. The scramble for supplies will be particularly...
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
kpq.com
Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police
Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
ifiberone.com
Pizza in a cone? Leavenworth's newest dining spot serves exactly that and more
It's a menu item you won't find within many square miles of Leavenworth, pizza in a cone. Coned Bros' line-out-the-door concept with Food Network-eqsue appeal is a show stopper for those seeking an avant garde-like eating experience. Coned Bros is a locally-owned business, founded by two couples who live in...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
q13fox.com
'It's scary, it's really scary'; Communities damaged by Bolt Creek Fire now concerned with snow, flooding
GROTTO, Wash. - With a winter weather advisory announced Tuesday, residents from Baring through Skykomish are concerned about snow and potential flash flooding in areas burned by the Bolt Creek Fire. A flash flood watch just expired in the same area Tuesday afternoon. "Last night was an inch and a...
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
kpq.com
3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations
Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
kpq.com
Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs
Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
