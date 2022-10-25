ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl

A South Florida mother is facing charges for allegedly egging her son to fight another boy and then joining the brawl, WPLG reports. Bianca Maria Parilla, 29, of Miami, appeared in Miami-Dade court Tuesday (October 25) for felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. The incident happened on October 20 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to an arrest report from Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Broward Superintendent In Hot Seat At Today's Special Meeting

Broward Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright could be out of a job after this morning's special School Board meeting. Chairman Torey Alston says he's holding an "open discussion and action" on her future after a highly critical evaluation of her job performance since February. Cartwright's future has been in doubt since Governor Ron DeSantis suspended and replaced four School Board members at the request of a statewide grand jury. If the Board votes to fire her, the majority of yes votes would come from the newly appointed members. The elected members rated Cartwright effective in her most recent evaluation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy