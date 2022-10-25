Broward Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright could be out of a job after this morning's special School Board meeting. Chairman Torey Alston says he's holding an "open discussion and action" on her future after a highly critical evaluation of her job performance since February. Cartwright's future has been in doubt since Governor Ron DeSantis suspended and replaced four School Board members at the request of a statewide grand jury. If the Board votes to fire her, the majority of yes votes would come from the newly appointed members. The elected members rated Cartwright effective in her most recent evaluation.

2 DAYS AGO