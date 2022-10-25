Read full article on original website
Hilltop vs. Edgerton Volleyball District Semifinal
DEFIANCE – Hilltop avenged one of their two losses this season by beating Edgerton, the last team to hand Hilltop a loss, 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 at Defiance High School. Hilltop started fast with kills from four different Lady Cadets to help them take a 9-3 lead and resulting in an Edgerton timeout.
High School Soccer Tournament Roundup For October 26, 2022
OTTAWA HILLS – The Vikings controlled most of the night in building a 3-0 lead and then had to hold off a furious rally Archbold in the final two minutes for a 3-2 win. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Archbold vs. Eastwood Volleyball District Semifinal
TONTOGANY – No. 3 seed Eastwood controlled all three sets in knocking off No. 2 Archbold 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 at Otsego High School. Olivia Liechty had seven kills and Kelly Culler tallied five assists for the Bluestreaks, who finish the 2022 campaign at 20-4. Eastwood d. Archbold 25-15, 25-20,...
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Hilltop Returns To District Finals After Win Over Edgerton
Fairview vs. Swanton Volleyball District Semifinal
TONTOGANY – Kelly Crites delivered 20 kills and Haley Hammer added 28 assists and 20 digs to lead Fairview to the district finals after beating Swanton in four sets. The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 22-3. Fairview d. Swanton 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 Fairview (23-2) –...
Rose Dunlap (1930-2022)
Rose Ella Dunlap, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:11 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center, in Edgerton, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Dunlap was a member of the 1948 class of Edgerton High School. She was also a member of John D....
Alan Miller (1954-2022)
Alan C. Miller, 68, of Pioneer, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio to Charles A. and Ida Ruth Matida (Engstrom) Miller. Alan graduated from North Central High School and served in the United States Navy. He worked as a...
Beulah Weaks (1930-2022)
She was born in Toledo on Sept. 25, 1930 to Carl and Doris Bryan. Doris later married Ollie Hutchinson, whom Beulah considered to be her father. She grew up in Toledo, assisting her parents with the restaurants they owned. They later moved to Liberty Center, OH. She graduated from Liberty...
Lavera Smith (1935-2022)
Lavera M. Smith, 87, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on February 19, 1935 in Montpelier to Francis and Helen (Traush) Moreland. Lavera was a member of the Pioneer Bible Fellowship Church. She worked at Pioneer...
Karen Cooley (1950-2022)
Karen Eileen (Whitmore) Cooley, affectionately known as “Neen,” age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home the evening of October 24, 2022 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Karen was born September 9th, 1950 to Harold and Norma Whitmore. She grew up surrounded by a...
Fulton County Senior Center Offers Second Introduction To Pickleball Class
On Wednesdays in November, Ed Bracken will lead “Intro to Pickleball for Beginners.”. This free class is open to residents of Fulton County, age 60 and over. No experience is necessary. Classes will be from 2 to 3:30 pm in the Fulton County Senior Center gym, 240 Clinton Street,...
Williams County Schools Participate In Elementary Quiz Bowl
WINNERS … Montpelier Elementary School took first place in the Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl. Pictured on the winning team in the front row from left to right is Nolan Gibbs, Jayce Feeney and Lilly Owen, in the back row is Nash Miller, Klayton Maugherman, Tyce Fleurkens and Coach Barb Turner. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Doris Ruhlin (1929-2022)
Doris Jean Ruhlin, age 93, of Lavonia, Georgia and formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at AnMed, Anderson Medical Center in Anderson, South Carolina. She lived a full life until she passed from a sudden and unexpected heart attack. She was born on September 28,...
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
SWANTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Recognizes Students Of The Month
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Freshman Dylan Steiner, sophomore Ian Cutcher, and senior Alyson Burling stand with their certificates for Student of the Month. Junior Skylar Adams was not in attendance. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, October 19th. The...
EDGERTON SCHOOL BOARD: Bell Engineering’s Design Cost For Proposed Press Box Approved
NEW PRESS BOX … Edgerton Superintendent Kermit Riehle discusses Bell Engineering's cost of $32,000 for professional services in the design of a proposed football press box. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) THE VILLAGE REPORTER. The Edgerton School Board meeting of October 24 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed...
Archbold Rotarians Learn Details Of Upcoming Giving Tuesday At Founders Hall
GIVING TUESDAY DETAILS … Shari Beck, a financial consultant with Everence Financial Services (a faith-based organization), explained the Northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event that will be held Tuesday, November 29 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village complex. Ten local non-profits will be featured and given the opportunity to highlight their goals and services during a panel discussion. Since 2018 when the first northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event was held, some $6,530,000 has been given to the various non-profits that have been featured. For more information about this year’s 10 featured non-profits and to learn more about registering for the dinner and program, please visit this website: www.everence.com/givingtuesday419. The program was arranged by Caleb Brinegar.
WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Kaitlyn Saul Sworn In As Fair Board Director
SWEARING IN … New board director Kaitlyn Saul is sworn in by Secretary Summer Owens. (PHOTOBY DANIELCOOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Fair Board October 20 meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Ten of the 13 directors were in attendance. In the first order of...
Planning Underway For Second Christkindl Market Of Bryan With Presenting Sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fun
The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, is bringing the second Christkindl Market of Bryan back to the Williams County Courthouse Square. This event, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is an European style, outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque...
WILLIAMS COUNTY UNITED WAY: Bill & Pam Steel Step Into Leadership Of Giving Circle
UNITED WAY LEADERS … Bill and Pam Steel have accepted the position of chairs for the United Way Giving Circle which will now be called the Steel Family Leadership Giving Circle. “There are many different ways to be involved in fundraising with the United Way and this is just one of those. We are happy to be stepping into this position,” Pam Steel said during an interview. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
