Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
MT. VERNON, Ill. – Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area. The arrests were part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics dealing. Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County...
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
Cairo man wanted in connection to Carbondale murder
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Cairo man is wanted in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. Daurice Morse, 20, is wanted on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Carbondale Police say Morse and the victim, 19-year-old Jacob...
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies arrested a man and woman on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives bought meth from 40-year-old Phillip G. Stout in September, and a grand jury later...
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
One killed in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West College Street. Carbondale Police say officers on foot patrol were monitoring a crowd when a disturbance broke out and shots were fired. No suspect information...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side.
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit.
1 in custody after report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene of a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval.
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval.
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
City of Carbondale Police Department investigating homicide
CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street. The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
