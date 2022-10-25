Read full article on original website
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
WATCH: Biden says Kamala Harris is 'a great president' during Diwali remarks
President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "great president" on Monday.
Video of Joe Biden Calling Kamala Harris 'Great President' Viewed 1M Times
Biden also appeared to make another blunder at the same event as he mispronounced the name of the latest British prime minister.
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Kamala Harris mocked for gushing over a 'yellow school bus:' ‘They really can’t let her talk in public’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest public appearance on Wednesday was mocked on social media as the politician promoted funding for electric school buses.
36 migrants arrive outside VP Kamala Harris residence, buses continue pouring into NYC
Another round of buses arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home on Thursday morning, the latest envoy from southern border states.
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit New Mexico
Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Mexico next week. According to the White House, the Vice President will be in Albuquerque participating in a discussion on protecting reproductive rights. The Vice President will also be making remarks at a finance event. The visit will happen on Tuesday, Oct....
White House announces President Biden will return to Oregon next week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a surprise for many, the White House announced President Biden plans to head to Oregon in a week for the second time in six months. They say he’ll be here Friday and Saturday but have yet to announce the reason for his trip or really many details at all.
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
President Joe Biden is focusing on economic issues as he fine-tunes his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election
Slog PM: Vice Presidential Traffic, the Big Dark's Return, and Where the Hell Does Joe Kent Work???
Where did Joe Kent work last year? On official filing documents, the MAGA dork who is expected to win southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District claimed he worked at some place called "American Enterprise Solutions," where he said he did some "5G conversion type of stuff." One problem: The Daily Beast couldn't find record of the company anywhere. His campaign spokesperson doubled down on the claim but failed to offer any explanation. Fraudulent filers face "up to a quarter-million dollars in fines and as many as five years in prison."
