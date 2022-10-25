ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood

Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
INDIANA STATE
KOAT 7

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit New Mexico

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Mexico next week. According to the White House, the Vice President will be in Albuquerque participating in a discussion on protecting reproductive rights. The Vice President will also be making remarks at a finance event. The visit will happen on Tuesday, Oct....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Stranger

Slog PM: Vice Presidential Traffic, the Big Dark's Return, and Where the Hell Does Joe Kent Work???

Where did Joe Kent work last year? On official filing documents, the MAGA dork who is expected to win southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District claimed he worked at some place called "American Enterprise Solutions," where he said he did some "5G conversion type of stuff." One problem: The Daily Beast couldn't find record of the company anywhere. His campaign spokesperson doubled down on the claim but failed to offer any explanation. Fraudulent filers face "up to a quarter-million dollars in fines and as many as five years in prison."
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy