Rishi Sunak is Britain's first leader of color, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday morning.
Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Rishi Sunak has become the UK’s third prime minister in seven weeks after accepting an invitation by King Charles III to form a government.The new PM entered Downing Street as the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.Speaking outside No 10, Mr Sunak told the nation he would “unite the country” and vowed to “fix” the economic mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. Mr Sunak claimed the mandate from the Tories’ 2019 election win belongs to the party rather than...
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning. After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."
Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD
Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
MPs to investigate if Rishi Sunak overruled cabinet secretary by reappointing Suella Braverman
A powerful Commons committee will investigate claims Rishi Sunak overruled the security fears of the cabinet secretary when he reappointed Suella Braverman, The Independent has learned. The public administration and constitutional affairs committee is poised to write to the Cabinet Office to establish if a warning was spurned before the home secretary was given her job back – despite her breach of the ministerial code.It could even launch a full inquiry, it is understood, raising the prospect of public hearings to get to the truth behind the controversy that has rocked Mr Sunak’s first days in power.“This is something...
Rishi Sunak will be appointed prime minister after travelling to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles.
Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet. The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss. Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or...
Rishi Sunak has taken over as the UK's new prime minister. Here's what to know about his background from political views to wealth and family life.
Rishi Sunak told to come clean over Suella Braverman sacking as Tory MPs demand inquiry OLD
Rishi Sunak has been told to come clean on what he knew about Suella Braverman’s sacking over a security breach, as Tory MPs joined growing calls for a full inquiry.The prime minister has been accused of misleading MPs about the home secretary’s departure – just six days before her shock reappointment in what has been condemned as “grubby deal” to get him to No 10.There are also demands for Mr Sunak to reveal whether he was advised by the Cabinet Secretary not to bring back Ms Braverman, after she admitted a potential security breach.A Commons committee is being urged...
Rishi Sunak repeatedly heckled during first PMQs as prime minister
Rishi Sunak was repeatedly heckled by MPs on the benches of the House of Commons as he spoke during his first Prime Minister's Questions on 26 October.Comments included references to the prime minister losing the summer Tory leadership election, and Sir Keir Starmer's jibe that he was "trounced" by Liz Truss, whose premiership was outlasted by a lettuce.In response to the Labour leader's comments, the prime minister referenced Sir Keir's push for a second referendum on UK membership of the EU.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III
UK Prime Minister Rishi SunakCredit: U.S. Department of Treasury; Public Domain Image. Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 25 October 2022. Sunak is one the youngest British prime ministers at the age of 42. He is also the first non-white prime minister of the country. He is of Indian origin.
