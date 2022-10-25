Read full article on original website
JDUB
1d ago
People. Carry your firearms. Carry 2 extra clips besides the one in your handgun. I was shot point blank in the face in an attempted robbery in Pine Bluff. I did not have my firearm at that moment when I needed it. My friend lost his life and I almost lost mine because of it. I blame myself. I also blame Daryl Strickland and Rodney Henry.
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
Kait 8
Two suspected of multiple car break-ins
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles. According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads. On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic...
Kait 8
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
neareport.com
Weekend shooting incidents investigated by JPD
Authorities received reports of multiple incidents involving gunfire over the weekend in Jonesboro. A suspect reportedly shot a victim’s vehicle with a pistol Friday night. It happened at about 10 PM at the 2500-block of East Johnson, at an apartment unit address. Police responded to a shots heard call and found a 2005 gold Nissan Altima shot six times.
neareport.com
Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested; authorities say 40 grams of meth recovered
A Mountain View man has been charged in Stone County Circuit Court with two felonies – possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and theft of property. According to the court information, Shane Lee Mitchell, 45, was observed speeding in a Ford pickup truck on Verser Road last Wednesday by an Arkansas Game and Fish officer. The officer initiated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mitchell drove the truck down a fire break, before becoming stuck as it tried — and failed — to get up a hill. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
Kait 8
More eyes in the sky overseeing city parks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police now have eyes in the sky in all 25 city parks following the expansion of their cameras and license plate readers. According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, they started in 2019 with only 12 cameras. She said the...
Kait 8
Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
Kait 8
Teen shot, another in police custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Kait 8
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway. Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames. A sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
Kait 8
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro may have noticed a large pirate ship. Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration. They started three years ago with a couple of pumpkins and skeletons, and now there is an entire pirate ship out front.
Kait 8
Trauma Hogs BBQ to open brick-and-mortar locations
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas food truck will soon have brick-and-mortar restaurants. Trauma Hogs BBQ posted on social media that they will be opening restaurants in Brookland and Paragould. On Monday, the owners announced work on their Paragould restaurant was “coming together.”. Then on Wednesday, the...
