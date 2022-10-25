ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison County, SD

16-year-old identified in Davison County fatal-crash

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A Mitchell male has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound 2018 Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer. The enclosed trailer contained cabinets, according to Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Benjamin Waldner, the 16-year-old driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene, Mangan said.

The 73-year-old male driver of the semi-truck from Vermillion received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Mitchell hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Mangan said.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

