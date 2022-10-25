Ketamine is a drug used to treat a variety of conditions, including anxiety. What makes ketamine stand out is that it’s an NMDA receptor antagonist. What does that mean for you? Basically, it works to reduce symptoms of anxiety by blockading the receptors that are responsible for causing the symptoms. This means that ketamine is not only an effective treatment for anxiety, but it also has minimal side effects.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO