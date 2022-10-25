ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verywell Mind

Comments / 0

Related
Health

Natural Remedies for Anxiety

Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
calmsage.com

Chronic Anxiety: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, And More

We all feel anxious from time to time. We often get anxious due to workload, school activities, relationships, health, friends, or finances. If someone experiences anxiety occasionally, then it is counted as a normal part but when someone experiences anxiety more frequently, intensely, or extensively, it can be a reason to worry.
Interesting Engineering

A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
getnews.info

Ketamine Anxiety Treatment: How It Works And What To Know

Ketamine is a drug used to treat a variety of conditions, including anxiety. What makes ketamine stand out is that it’s an NMDA receptor antagonist. What does that mean for you? Basically, it works to reduce symptoms of anxiety by blockading the receptors that are responsible for causing the symptoms. This means that ketamine is not only an effective treatment for anxiety, but it also has minimal side effects.
VIRGINIA STATE
verywellmind.com

Causes of Treatment-Resistant Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders, with an estimated 5% of the global population being affected. It’s also one of the leading causes of disability in the world. Treatments for depression include therapy, medication, or a mix of the two. However, these treatments alone aren’t sufficient...
UPI News

Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause

It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
psychologytoday.com

Gastrointestinal Symptoms, Dieting, and Eating Disorders

Elimination diets are frequently used to manage gastrointestinal symptoms. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders in some people. Before adopting an elimination diet to manage gastrointestinal symptoms a feeding and eating disorder or a risk to develop it should be excluded. Elimination diets are frequently used...
Psych Centra

Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?

Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Wyoming News

Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause. ...
dallasexpress.com

Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms

After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Verywell Mind

Exercise Is Great for Mental Health, But How Much Is Too Much?

It's common knowledge that exercise has lots of psychological benefits, but how much is too much? A recent study has suggested that intense workouts could be detrimental to mental health and memory. Researchers at Dartmouth University found that, while exercise can have a positive effect on mental health, not all...
Verywell Mind

Can Vagus Nerve Therapy Regulate Mood and Anxiety?

The vagus nerve runs throughout your body and contributes to mood regulation, immune response, digestion, and heart rate. Experts say stimulating the vagus nerve can be an effective and accessible method of treating anxiety. Stimulating the vagus nerve can be as simple as humming or splashing cold water on the...
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

How long do menopause symptoms last?

Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

 https://www.verywellmind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy