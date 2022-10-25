ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Jimmy McKinney
1d ago

Bunch of crap.. they know the difference because there’s a weight difference in the weight of a gun and the weight of a taxer. The cover up comes from their Superiors.. they all are corrupt..The deputy needs to be locked up PERIOD!

cw34.com

Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
abcnews4.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
cw34.com

Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

