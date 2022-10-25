ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
cbs12.com

Crime Stopper tip leads to the arrest of child molestation suspect

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department the person of interest in a child molestation case has been found and arrested. According to investigators, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South US Highway 1. After officers received a helpful...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
abcnews4.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison

A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
cbs12.com

Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

