Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
cbs12.com
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
cbs12.com
Community in shock after man attacked by men wielding machete, baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent manhunt is underway for the people authorities say brutally attacked a man with a machete and a baseball bat. It all happened in the parking lot of a Publix in West Palm Beach, Wednesday night. Neighbors were stunned that such terror...
cbs12.com
Gun and ammo found at Treasure Coast High School, 3 students arrested
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested three high school students after officers found a gun and ammunition on the campus of Treasure Coast High School. Two of the students are 16 years old. The third is 15 years old. Police said a teacher overheard a student talking...
cbs12.com
Crime Stopper tip leads to the arrest of child molestation suspect
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department the person of interest in a child molestation case has been found and arrested. According to investigators, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South US Highway 1. After officers received a helpful...
cbs12.com
Police: Man in critical condition, attacked by 2 men with machete and baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is at St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition following an incident at a Publix on Wednesday night. Yellow and red tape surrounded the parking lot at a Publix off of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. According to an official with...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
cbs12.com
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
abcnews4.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
cbs12.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
cbs12.com
So close: Killer clown murder case from 1990 delayed yet again, just a week before trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people around South Florida have heard this news before, but it's not a joke. Quite the opposite. A murder trial more than 30 years in the making is about to start, and the killing was bizarre on its own. The person with...
cbs12.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
cbs12.com
Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie officer struck by car while on the job shares ordeal
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Newly released Port St. Lucie Police Department body camera videos shows the moments before and after one of their officers was hit by a car while directing traffic last week. The officer identified as Richard Mazzio, 41, is still on the mend and...
cbs12.com
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
cbs12.com
Child taken to hospital after report of drowning in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital, late Thursday morning, after responding to a report of a drowning. It happened in Lake Worth Beach, along N. J Terrace between 13th Avenue N. and 14th Avenue N. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said...
Comments / 0