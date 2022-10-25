ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The New England Patriots and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Patriots 17, Jets 13

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We predict a defensive struggle in this game, with the Patriots edging the Jets on the road."

Bookies.com : Take the Patriots on the moneyline vs. Jets

Bill Speros writes: "The Jets are suddenly playing for keeps and not draft picks this season and continue to trend in a positive direction with Zach Wilson at QB. Belichick will have to unleash some ancient spells of his own in order for the Patriots to escape MetLife Stadium with a victory here. "Expelliarmus!""

NFL Week 8 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmvTb_0ilx523400

ESPN : Patriots have a 51.1% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Jets a 48.3% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Patriots to cover vs. Jets

It writes: "The Jets have been the better team this season, but this feels like one of those spots where Bill Belichick reminds folks who he is. Add in the Jets losing Breece Hall and this is a big letdown spot for the Jets. With Mac Jones likely back against the Bears, New England gets him one start to get on track and get ready for this one."

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Patriots 20.3, Jets 17.2

The site's formula predicts that the Patriots will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Jets on the moneyline vs. Patriots

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Oddsmakers think the Patriots can take care of business against the Jets, but ESPN's FPI disagrees and shows the Jets as slight favorites. This game looks like a toss-up, so I'll have to go with New York at home. Considering the depth of injuries New England is working through, it's hard to trust them against the surging Jets. Both teams have come on strong after slow starts, but back the home team and take the Jets at +102 on the moneyline."

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

Comments / 0

