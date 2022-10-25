ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

CBS Detroit

Activists want names of DPD officers who killed Porter Burks

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Activists want disciplinary action taken against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed a mentally ill Black man. It comes after the Michigan State Police told CBS Detroit on Wednesday their investigation has concluded.Five of them fired a total of 38 bullets after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. Demonstrators gathered outside the Coleman Young Municipal Center Wednesday evening in the latest in a series of protests seeking justice for Burks."We have had incidents in the past, and we have to be able to protect ourselves and our community from racist police...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

SUV struck 10 times in Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday morning. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
candgnews.com

‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged

WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
WARREN, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

MLive

