Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
Suburban left with 10 bullet holes after shooting on Michigan highway
DETROIT – A Chevrolet Suburban was struck 10 times after someone opened fire on a freeway in Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday when another Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
Activists want names of DPD officers who killed Porter Burks
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Activists want disciplinary action taken against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed a mentally ill Black man. It comes after the Michigan State Police told CBS Detroit on Wednesday their investigation has concluded.Five of them fired a total of 38 bullets after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. Demonstrators gathered outside the Coleman Young Municipal Center Wednesday evening in the latest in a series of protests seeking justice for Burks."We have had incidents in the past, and we have to be able to protect ourselves and our community from racist police...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19. Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds....
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
Body armor clad man slashing tires in downtown Ann Arbor arrested after attacking driver
ANN ARBOR, MI – A knife-wielding man wearing body armor in downtown Ann Arbor was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly slashing multiple tires on cars parked behind a business and attacking a woman, police said. Javon Trevail Williams, 28, was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, on six felony counts in...
fox2detroit.com
SUV struck 10 times in Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday morning. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
Police investigating after video shows Detroit bus driver fighting with student as other kids scream, cry
Officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District say a bus driver, who is contracted through Trinity Transportation has been removed from service in the district and may face termination through the bus contractor after fighting a student
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit by Black resident alleges violent mistaken arrest by police in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Farmington Hills man is suing the city's police department after his violent arrest. "Guess what, city of Farmington Hills Police Department, all Black people do not alike," said attorney Dionne Webster Cox. Cox is spearheading a federal lawsuit filed against Farmington Hills police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a murder at a hotel on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Oct. 18) at 12:20 p.m. in the 11500 block of Harper at the Travel Inn Hotel in Detroit.
candgnews.com
‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged
WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac
A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Watch: School Bus Driver Gets Into Brawl With Child Passenger
The bus driver, who was contracted by Detroit Public Schools Community District, has since been suspended.
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
The Oakland Press
Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
MLive
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 6