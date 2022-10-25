DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Activists want disciplinary action taken against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed a mentally ill Black man. It comes after the Michigan State Police told CBS Detroit on Wednesday their investigation has concluded.Five of them fired a total of 38 bullets after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. Demonstrators gathered outside the Coleman Young Municipal Center Wednesday evening in the latest in a series of protests seeking justice for Burks."We have had incidents in the past, and we have to be able to protect ourselves and our community from racist police...

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO