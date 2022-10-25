Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Eagles are a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Eagles 28, Steelers 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Eagles' offense is soaring right now and the team's defense hasn't been too shabby, either. Advantage: Philadelphia."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Steelers vs. Eagles game

Bill Speros writes: "The Eagles remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and look to run their record to 7-0 after the bye. Winner gets Penn State."

NFL Week 8 odds :

ESPN : Eagles have an 85.5% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Steelers a 14.4% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Eagles to cover vs. Steelers

It writes: "This in-state matchup shouldn’t even be a competition. This Eagles team has looked dominant across the board, and the Steelers seem more lost than anything right now, not sure which way to turn to salvage their season. Especially with the rest week behind them, Philadelphia should be able to cover."

Sports Betting Dime : Eagles 30.5, Steelers 5.7

The site's formula predicts that the Eagles will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Eagles to cover vs. Steelers

Tyler Maher writes: "Oddsmakers are expecting a blowout here as the undefeated Eagles return from their bye week to host the Steelers, who are coming into this game with a losing record and a rookie quarterback under center. Philadelphia has emerged as an early Super Bowl contender thanks to its potent offense and ferocious defense. The Eagles are one of the best teams on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth in points scored per game while giving up the sixth-fewest points per game. That combination makes them a good bet to win this game by double digits, so back Philadelphia -10 (-110)."

