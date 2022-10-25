Hope Hicks to meet with Jan. 6 committee: Report

F ormer Trump aide Hope Hicks will meet with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday to give a deposition, according to multiple reports.

Hicks previously served as the White House director of strategic communications and as the White House communications director before shifting to be counselor to the president during the Trump administration . News of Hicks's deposition comes after the committee held what was expected to be its last public hearing earlier this month.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS DONALD TRUMP

During the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, Hicks reportedly told Trump that he lost and implored him to move on — something he didn't want to hear, according to the recent book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.

Hicks departed the White House several days before President Joe Biden's inauguration but insisted to colleagues her exit was not related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sources told Bloomberg.

With the committee poised to dissolve if the GOP wins control of the House, panelists have been scrambling to tie up loose ends and prepare a final report on their findings. Last week, the Jan. 6 committee lodged a subpoena against Trump, making sweeping demands for communication documentation as well as testimony from Trump.

Trump has been mum about whether he will cooperate and has tapped the Dhillon Law Group to help manage his interactions with the committee. Meanwhile, the panel has cited precedents to argue it has the authority to subpoena a former president.

Other witnesses such as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro who have defied committee subpoena demands have faced contempt of Congress charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Throughout its investigation, the Jan. 6 committee has scored interviews with numerous key Trump officials such as former Attorney General Bill Barr, former chief of staff aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, and more.

The Washington Examiner reached out to a Jan. 6 committee official for comment.