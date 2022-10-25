ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A transparent roof and outdoor terraces: Titans release new stadium renderings

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QT21R_0ilx4Eak00

The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday released renderings of the new enclosed stadium at the heart of a proposed $2.1 billion deal with Nashville.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Tennessee Titans officials unveiled the broad strokes of the potential deal, which would raze the existing Nissan Stadium and construct a new stadium closer to Interstate 24, last week.

The renderings show a 1.7 million-square-foot stadium with a circular, translucent roof. The stadium's exterior features terraces and porches, some with large screens that face green space surrounding the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUqXb_0ilx4Eak00

The stadium would have a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans — slightly less than the current Nissan Stadium and among the smallest capacities of NFL stadiums throughout the country.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said the smaller capacity is a deliberate choice that reflects "modern thinking" about in-stadium experiences. Fan options could span from luxury boxes to standing-room tickets to game-long tailgates, he said. Interior seats would have improved sightlines, according to the release.

What people are saying: First reactions to Titans' new stadium compare it to 'Top Golf'

The renderings were commissioned to "inform site planning and cost estimates," the team stated in a Tuesday news release. They were produced by Kansas City-based MANICA, an architecture firm that worked on Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and San Francisco's Chase Center. Nashville architecture firm Hastings partnered on the designs, "reflecting Nashville's spirit and character" and integrating the building into the proposed neighborhood surrounding the new stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h51R0_0ilx4Eak00

Nihill said the team envisions a multipurpose design that could host both large-scale events and NFL games and community programs. The proposed stadium complex would also include a 12,000-square-foot community events space.

The team has not yet selected an architect of record, and full architectural designs have yet to be produced.

Council concerns: Nashville Council members wary of 'trade-offs' voice skepticism about stadium deal

Destined for redevelopment: Nashville's lofty 'Imagine East Bank' vision awaits Nissan Stadium decision

Residents' concerns: You asked. We answered: Your burning questions about Nashville's NFL stadium deal

To move forward, the stadium deal must secure approval from Nashville's 40-member council, which is expected to review the terms of the agreement next week. Council members have said they want to be deliberate and skeptical in their review of the deal, which would be the largest public project in Nashville's history and the largest public spend on a football stadium to date in the United States, according to The Sycamore Institute.

The Titans and National Football League would contribute $840 million to construct the new, enclosed stadium closer to Interstate 24, in the center of the Cooper administration's redevelopment plan for 338 acres of Nashville's East Bank. The state would chip in $500 million in bonds, and Metro would make up the remaining $760 million in Metro Sports Authority revenue bonds powered by sales tax in and around the stadium as well as a new 1% countywide hotel occupancy tax.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A transparent roof and outdoor terraces: Titans release new stadium renderings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium. The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility. The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios' Nate...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium

The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Local legend Larry Catuzzi to be honored at Texans vs. Titans game in Week 8

After years of making a profound impact on the game of football, local legend Larry Catuzzi will be honored at NRG Stadium ahead of the Houston Texans’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 for his induction into the Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame. The team issued a statement on Thursday regarding the pregame plans, which included comments from members of the football community that reflected their high opinion of Mr. Catuzzi.
HOUSTON, TX
WSMV

City leaders have questions about Titans’ stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans fans may be excited after getting a glimpse into what the proposed football stadium would look like, but for some city leaders, it’s less about the look of the stadium and more about the details of the deal. Specifically, the dollar amounts not...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Help decide MTSU's greatest basketball players, opponents to ever play in Murphy Center

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration for Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center, athletics department officials are compiling lists with the help of fans to determine the greatest athletes who have played in the iconic facility. Part of the yearlong celebration includes renovation of the 11,500-seat arena, which has served as home for the Blue Raiders men's and women's basketball teams since 1972, along with hosting NCAA and NIT basketball tournaments, state high school basketball championships and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy