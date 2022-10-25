ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 40

Guest
2d ago

That's cause he couldn't sell the property he thought he was so smart dumbbell caryn prob influenced him wrong not to sell it to his kids things will never be the same his family is more distance than ever he was always all business no warmh for his family in this business transaction now he is left holding the back

Reply
38
Jason Petrich
2d ago

just look at all that money Matt will make he has sold his soul!!!! disgraced his family. he has lost his way and the gold digger is not making things better

Reply
23
Vickie Driver
1d ago

Matt R ,is a disgrace to his family , he has shamed his family , his children helped him with that place but he should be ashamed for how he is treating his children

Reply
12
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Teases Major Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Farm Fallout

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have a big move on their minds looking into the future "a couple more years." The Little People, Big World star opened up about her plans to potentially leave the home she shares with her husband in the wake of ex Matt Roloff's announcement that he had converted the family house on Roloff Farms into a vacation rental property.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."

Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Having Kids With Jeremy Roloff

Not finished yet! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff hinted she wants to have more kids with husband Jeremy Roloff. “We’ve never put a number on it,” the mom of three, 31, wrote via an Instagram Q&A on Monday October 24, in response to a fan who asked her how many kids she and Jeremy wanted. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”
HILLSBORO, OR
People

Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'

Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud

Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...

Comments / 0

Community Policy