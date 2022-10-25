Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
That's cause he couldn't sell the property he thought he was so smart dumbbell caryn prob influenced him wrong not to sell it to his kids things will never be the same his family is more distance than ever he was always all business no warmh for his family in this business transaction now he is left holding the back
Reply
38
Jason Petrich
2d ago
just look at all that money Matt will make he has sold his soul!!!! disgraced his family. he has lost his way and the gold digger is not making things better
Reply
23
Vickie Driver
1d ago
Matt R ,is a disgrace to his family , he has shamed his family , his children helped him with that place but he should be ashamed for how he is treating his children
Reply
12
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?
Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Teases Major Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Farm Fallout
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have a big move on their minds looking into the future "a couple more years." The Little People, Big World star opened up about her plans to potentially leave the home she shares with her husband in the wake of ex Matt Roloff's announcement that he had converted the family house on Roloff Farms into a vacation rental property.
The Hollywood Gossip
Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."
Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Is Living on Roloff Farms to ‘Save Money,’ Insider Alleges
Is Jacob Roloff living on Roloff Farms full-time? Here's his current living situation, according to a 'Little People, Big World' insider.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Fans Defend Libby After Her Sister Becky’s Horrible Comment About Deporting Andrei
Following a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,' viewers are divided on whether Andrei is worse than Libby's notorious family, especially her sister Becky.
LPBW’s Isabel Rock Reflects on ‘Mixed Emotions’ After Moving Into New Home With Jacob Roloff
Making moves! Little People, Big World alums Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff have moved into a new home with their son, Mateo. Keep reading to find out everything we know about their new house. Where Did Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff Move?. Neither Isabel nor Jacob have revealed where their...
‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Having Kids With Jeremy Roloff
Not finished yet! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff hinted she wants to have more kids with husband Jeremy Roloff. “We’ve never put a number on it,” the mom of three, 31, wrote via an Instagram Q&A on Monday October 24, in response to a fan who asked her how many kids she and Jeremy wanted. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Tear-Jerking Compilation Video Reminds Everyone How Much Their Little Family Has Grown
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s newest post together reminds everyone that they have been through so much together in their relationship, between growing and raising a family together. This new post shows these two are simply meant to be. On Oct 14, Scott shared a time-lapse compilation video with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud
Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Sons Allegedly Upset Over Matt Hiring New Roloff Farms Workers
Zach and Jeremy Roloff are allegedly upset with Matt Roloff for hiring new Roloff Farms staff. Here's the latest 'Little People, Big World' drama.
Duggar fans slam pregnant Joy-Anna for ‘dangerous’ decision for kids Gideon, 4, and Evy, 2
JOY-ANNA Forsyth has been criticized by Duggar fans after she shared a photo of inside her home. The pregnant TV star posted a snap of her large television, which was situated in the middle of her living room and close to her kitchen. Joy-Anna, 24, captioned the post on her...
Comments / 40