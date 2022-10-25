Read full article on original website
Related
Chamber Connection: The 53rd Annual Stew Festival Was Fantastic
Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic!. Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone.
countylinemagazine.com
Edgewood Heritage Festival Celebrates 45 Years
The 45th Annual Edgewood Heritage Festival takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Heritage Park Museum of East Texas in Edgewood. The park includes three city blocks of roughly 20 buildings that pre- serve the architecture of the past. The annual festival raises funds to maintain the restored and furnished buildings that preserve the history of life in Van Zandt County in the early 1900s.
SSHS Wildcat Theatre’s Fall Production Will Be ‘CLUE: Onstage’ Nov. 12, 13, 17 and 18
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Theatre invites the community to the department’s fall production, “Clue: Onstage (High School Edition).” This suspenseful comedy, based on the classic board game and the 1980s movie, is a hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery, notes Lesha Woodard, SSHS Director of Theatre and Auditorium Manager. The...
Obituary – Charlie George
A funeral service for Charlie George, age 80, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Creative Arts Contest Best of Show Results
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair-goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident!
Winter Squash – Delicious & Nutritious
By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This time of year, many folks are gathering for football-watching parties, high school sporting event celebrations (by the way, congratulations to the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats Cross Country team for qualifying for state!), and autumn get-togethers with friends and families. And of course, Thanksgiving will be here before we know it! Many of these celebrations include food of some sort.
Lady Cat Volleyball Sweeps Pittsburg, Plays in Bi-District Round Tuesday
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team wrapped up their regular season Tuesday by sweeping Pittsburg. Seven seniors were honored Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the SSHS Main Gym as they looked to close out the season strong with a big win prior to the playoffs. Coach Dorner applauded her squad’s efforts, calling...
Lady Cat Volleyball Ends Regular Season Tuesday with Senior Night
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team has already found themselves looking to playoffs as they wrap up their regular season at home Tuesday versus Pittsburg. Sulphur Springs looks to close out their season strong Tuesday, October 25 as they host Senior Night. Lady Cat volleyball honors at least five seniors in...
CHRISTUS Hosts Regional CE for Athletic Trainers
October 24, 2022 – CHRISTUS is the sole provider of Continuing Education for Athletic Trainers in North East Texas. Texas Athletic Trainers must participate in CE each year to maintain their Licence. Texas does not require board certification for Athletic Trainers. The Athletic Training Continuing Education Event at the civic center ran from from 8-12.
ktalnews.com
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover angrily addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock. “You lied to me that whole time, Taylor! That whole time!” Lana Addison...
Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Northeast Texas
All eyes are on the massive $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night after players across the country have failed to take home this ridiculous amount of bacon, but not without some big winners from the Lone Star State catching some wandering glares.
tribnow.com
City Mourns the loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
Benefits Of ‘Overseeding’ Pastures
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. “Overseeding” is the term generally used to refer to broadcast-seeding winter annual forage crops on summer pastures, with or without disking or other tillage. “Sod-seeding” usually refers to planting annual crops into a pasture using a drill. Either or both of these operations may be used to establish winter annuals in warm-season pastures. For convenience, in this publication the term “overseeding” will be used to refer to both of these planting methods.
Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0