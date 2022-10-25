Read full article on original website
Clearwater Chevy dealer employee accused of giving herself $28K in unauthorized bonuses
A Dimmitt Chevrolet employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly gave herself over $28,000 in unauthorized bonuses.
Lost Hiker Recused From Little Manatee River State Park
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked together yesterday to rescue a lost hiker from the Little Manatee River State Park. According to authorities, HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:47 PM on Wednesday
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'
Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
Tampa man struck by 3 vehicles while trying to cross I-75 on foot in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
‘A horrible situation’: Hillsborough County man shoots elderly relative in head, calls 911, deputies say
A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.
Port Richey officers searching for theft suspect
PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
Be Grady Judd for Halloween: Sheriff’s office posts joke costume
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is getting in the spooky season spirit and jumping in on a new meme trend taking over social media.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Lakeland Police need your help
Detectives are hoping you can help identify the person shown in one of the photos posted. They would like to speak with the female driver related to a case they are investigating. We know the photo does not capture the entire face of the driver, but the vehicle is a black BMW X5 SUV.
Lakeland teen in custody after threatening student with gun at school, deputies say
Classes have resumed at a school in Lakeland after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus Wednesday morning.
Former Lake Wales city commissioner found not guilty of removing boy from home and threatening him with gun
A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.
Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
Clearwater man accused of fatally shooting man who allegedly stole 1lb of marijuana from him
A Clearwater man is accused of fatally shooting a man who allegedly stole one pound of marijuana from him.
Clearwater police officers help dogs after owner suffers medical event
Officers with the Clearwater Police Department had it "ruff" on Tuesday when responding to a medical call downtown.
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
