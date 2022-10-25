Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
hiphop-n-more.com
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Company to stop making Yeezy products and paying rapper, saying recent comments have been ‘hateful and dangerous’
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
thebrag.com
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership
Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
From Adidas to Balenciaga, these are the brands and companies that will no longer work with Kanye West
Kanye West is facing intense backlash over his recent antisemitic comments, with a number of companies and brands announcing they will no longer do business with the rapper or his brand Yeezy.West, 45, has become embroiled in controversy on a number of occasions in recent weeks, after he first sparked criticism over his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Amid the backlash, he proceeded to make a number of derogatory and threatening comments targeted at Jewish people. After his Instagram account was suspended as a result, the rapper took to Twitter to share the antisemitic rants, where he claimed he was...
sneakernews.com
adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product
By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
Daily Beast
Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West
When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West, describing the US rapper’s recent comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. The German sportswear company has faced pressure to cut ties with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, over his antisemitic remarks on social media. West...
Adidas expects to lose $246 million in profit this year after cutting ties with Kanye West
Baird estimates that Yeezy generated $1.7 billion in annual revenues for Adidas – or 8% of its total sales in 2021.
Adidas faces key question: What is Yeezy without Ye?
Adidas' move to part ways with Ye over his antisemitic comments raises questions about the future of one of the world's most coveted, and commercially valuable, sneaker brands.In the short term, the sudden split effectively ends production of all Yeezy products by the German sportswear giant, dealing a significant financial blow to Adidas. Yeezy accounted for about 10% of the company's annual revenue, while Adidas said that terminating its deal with Ye will put a $246 million hit in its bottom line this year alone.Moving forward, Adidas could continue to release new shoe designs that evoke Yeezy's brand — minus the...
mytotalretail.com
Adidas Severs Ties With Kanye West; Other Retailers Remove His Products Amid Backlash
Footwear and apparel company Adidas announced Tuesday that it has cut ties with the musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following antisemitic comments and hate speech he recently posted on social media. Adidas, known for its sporting goods wear based out of Germany, had a nearly decade-long partnership with Ye that included his Yeezy fashion collection. The company said in a news release Tuesday the abrupt end of the partnership would result in a 250-million euro loss ($246 million) this year.
