KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
wsiu.org
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
MT. VERNON, Ill. – Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area. The arrests were part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics dealing. Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
Magic 95.1
Cairo man wanted in connection to Carbondale murder
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Cairo man is wanted in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. Daurice Morse, 20, is wanted on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Carbondale Police say Morse and the victim, 19-year-old Jacob...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
wjpf.com
Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet
CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
wjpf.com
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
wpsdlocal6.com
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies arrested a man and woman on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives bought meth from 40-year-old Phillip G. Stout in September, and a grand jury later...
wjpf.com
One killed in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West College Street. Carbondale Police say officers on foot patrol were monitoring a crowd when a disturbance broke out and shots were fired. No suspect information...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
KFVS12
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
KFVS12
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
