HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO