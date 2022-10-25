Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
queenoftheclick.com
St. Patrick’s Church is Ready to Celebrate The Installation of Their Pastor, Fr. Brian Dowd
St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge is ready to celebrate their new pastor, Father Brian P. Dowd. The doors to the church on 4th Avenue and 94th are decorated with yellow and white fabric.
queenoftheclick.com
Amazing Creepy House on 81st St. in Bay Ridge
This Bay Ridge house has so many beautiful creepy decorations. It’s worth visiting!. This little girl was extra creepy in person. Clowns always gets me – even this well dressed one. This guy was scarier in person. Beautiful green-skinned witch – if a witch could be beautiful, this...
longislandadvance.net
Unbelievable floats at this year’s homecoming parade
To kick off the homecoming season, each year Patchogue-Medford holds a highly competitive and challenging battle of the classes, to rival the homecoming game itself, known as Raider Bowl. Each year a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Spooky Feast: Farmingdale's Haunted House of Hamburgers caters to Halloween fans
Dubbed the spookiest restaurant on Long Island, the tricked-out eatery serves up all kinds of haunted meal options.
queenoftheclick.com
Brooklyn Roots Rustic Night – November 9th
On Wednesday, November 9th, Brooklyn Roots is celebrating Rustic Night. They describe it as a special nod to the Motherland. & the delicacies generations past and present enjoyed.
Roosevelt bishop helps Haitians near and far with adoptions, medical care and education
The bishop came to the United States around 20 years ago from Haiti and is now working to help people across Long Island the same way he helps people from his native island with his charity "Chance for Children."
queenoftheclick.com
R Train Hotel at 95th Street – Andrew Gounardes and Max Rose Show Up At Stations For Votes, But Won’t Help These People
Every morning, Bay Ridge residents see people who need help. They contacted local politicians and nothing changes here. (See previous pics here) Max Rose was campaigning at this station and didn’t want to go downstairs to help them. Senator Andrew Gounardes is aware that there are people on the...
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park Fire Department as 2022 Healthcare Hero
The Suffolk County Legislature created an annual recognition program so that each legislator would designate a Healthcare Hero from his or her legislative district to acknowledge their work as a frontline healthcare worker and their service to the community. Legislator Trotta names Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park as...
Update: ShopRite reopens after small interior fire forced temporary closing Wednesday morning
Update: 12:45 p.m. – ShopRite has reopened after a small fire inside the store forced the Riverhead supermarket to temporarily shut its doors this morning, the Riverhead Fire Marshal said. Riverhead firefighters were called to the store at about 8:15 this morning for a fire that started in an...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
wshu.org
Hempstead Village looks to become Long Island’s third city
Hempstead Village in Nassau County is exploring the idea of becoming a city, which officials say would bring in more state aid and tax revenue. Hempstead Village is among 22 villages in the Town of Hempstead. If approved, Hempstead would become the third city on Long Island, joining Long Beach and Glen Cove — both in Nassau, as well.
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Driver injured after slamming into Nassau County home
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
queenoftheclick.com
Shooting in Sunset Park – 42nd Street
On October 18 right before 3:00 pm on 42nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in Sunset Park, this guy fired a gun multiple times at two people. Play video below. Thankfully he had bad aim and hit the vehicle instead. Crime Stoppers (800-577-TIPS) if you know anything and get the $$.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
Parents angry over Snapchat threat targeting Long Beach HS special-education students
Concerned parents caused a traffic jam as they came to pick up their kids at dismissal on Tuesday
