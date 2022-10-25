ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
queenoftheclick.com

Amazing Creepy House on 81st St. in Bay Ridge

This Bay Ridge house has so many beautiful creepy decorations. It’s worth visiting!. This little girl was extra creepy in person. Clowns always gets me – even this well dressed one. This guy was scarier in person. Beautiful green-skinned witch – if a witch could be beautiful, this...
RIDGE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Unbelievable floats at this year’s homecoming parade

To kick off the homecoming season, each year Patchogue-Medford holds a highly competitive and challenging battle of the classes, to rival the homecoming game itself, known as Raider Bowl. Each year a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MEDFORD, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Brooklyn Roots Rustic Night – November 9th

On Wednesday, November 9th, Brooklyn Roots is celebrating Rustic Night. They describe it as a special nod to the Motherland. & the delicacies generations past and present enjoyed.
BROOKLYN, NY
wshu.org

Hempstead Village looks to become Long Island’s third city

Hempstead Village in Nassau County is exploring the idea of becoming a city, which officials say would bring in more state aid and tax revenue. Hempstead Village is among 22 villages in the Town of Hempstead. If approved, Hempstead would become the third city on Long Island, joining Long Beach and Glen Cove — both in Nassau, as well.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Driver injured after slamming into Nassau County home

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
HICKSVILLE, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Shooting in Sunset Park – 42nd Street

On October 18 right before 3:00 pm on 42nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in Sunset Park, this guy fired a gun multiple times at two people. Play video below. Thankfully he had bad aim and hit the vehicle instead. Crime Stoppers (800-577-TIPS) if you know anything and get the $$.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
