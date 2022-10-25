Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
I-Team: Not all state workers fired over vaccine will get jobs back
Some MassDOT workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine are getting their jobs back. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Reportedly Asked Unvaccinated Workers Who Were Fired to Come Back
The department's policy is still that unvaccinated employees should keep masks on and would have to prove a "sincerely held religious belief" or other reason for the exemption.
Baker offers reinstatement to some state workers that lost jobs due to vaccine mandate
It was not immediately clear how many employees are being given the chance to be rehired. Some workers who lost their jobs for refusing to comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine policy have been offered reinstatement by state officials. Baker told reporters Tuesday that the state is making...
mailplus.co.uk
Pick Up Or Pay Up one step closer to becoming law
MPS will debate Money Mail’s Pick Up Or Pay Up campaign in Parliament today. We are calling for consumer protection laws to be updated so that big businesses will be fined if they do not answer their phones within ten minutes. It would put an end to customers being...
POLITICO
A new House Oversight report found some big health insurers and benefit managers stymying access to no-cost birth control options.
What's happening: A new report by House Oversight Democrats found that some of the biggest health insurers and drug benefit managers engage in coverage restrictions and other practices that stymie access to no-cost birth control options, contrary to the Affordable Care Act's goal. Federal law requires most private health plans...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1