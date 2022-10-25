Read full article on original website
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Making sense of Cam Taylor-Britt’s sudden playing time
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
Why Tyler Boyd's touchdown was one of the Bengals' most important plays of the season
Looking back at one of the most important plays of the Cincinnati Bengals’ season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor realized he “lied” to the team. On the night before the Bengals played a near-perfect game in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Taylor told the entire team he planned to call a deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, after the team's initial earned first down. ...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase expected to miss significant time with hip injury
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase for the foreseeable future as the star wide receiver is dealing with a hip injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future, a source confirmed to The Enquirer. Chase first popped up on the Bengals' injury report following with the Week 6 win...
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bengals
We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Looks like new top target
Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging...
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not praciting
Hendrickson (neck) was at practice Thursday, but he was not participating, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hendrickson exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early with the injury and did not return. If he's unable to go Monday against the Browns, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's pass rush. Although, Joseph Ossai, who would see an uptick in work in Hendrickson's absence, did record his first career sack in Sunday's win. Hendrickson's status at practice Friday should give a better clue of his potential availability Monday.
Browns hoping for key players to return against the Bengals: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium as their week got underway in earnest on Thursday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe set up the week by discussing injury updates for both teams. First, for...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Remains sidelined Thursday
Morgan did not practice due to a hamstring injury Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Morgan popped up as a non-participant during practice last Thursday and Friday before missing his first game of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, the 26-year-old may be at risk of missing his second contest in a row this Monday against Cleveland. Morgan failed to haul in his lone target while playing 25 offensive snaps so far this season, though he could see increased usage with top wideout Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Role reduced
Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. Robinson's production dropped off significantly from him posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
