ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Tyler Boyd's touchdown was one of the Bengals' most important plays of the season

Looking back at one of the most important plays of the Cincinnati Bengals’ season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor realized he “lied” to the team. On the night before the Bengals played a near-perfect game in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Taylor told the entire team he planned to call a deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, after the team's initial earned first down. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bengals

We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)

It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase

Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Looks like new top target

Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice

Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports

Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday

Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports

Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston

Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season

Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain

Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not praciting

Hendrickson (neck) was at practice Thursday, but he was not participating, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hendrickson exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early with the injury and did not return. If he's unable to go Monday against the Browns, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's pass rush. Although, Joseph Ossai, who would see an uptick in work in Hendrickson's absence, did record his first career sack in Sunday's win. Hendrickson's status at practice Friday should give a better clue of his potential availability Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Remains sidelined Thursday

Morgan did not practice due to a hamstring injury Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Morgan popped up as a non-participant during practice last Thursday and Friday before missing his first game of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, the 26-year-old may be at risk of missing his second contest in a row this Monday against Cleveland. Morgan failed to haul in his lone target while playing 25 offensive snaps so far this season, though he could see increased usage with top wideout Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice

Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports

Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Role reduced

Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. Robinson's production dropped off significantly from him posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy